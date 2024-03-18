Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of SBI stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 87.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 572,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 266,370 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 75,058 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 50,773 shares during the period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

