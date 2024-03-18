Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
IGI opened at $17.33 on Monday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
