Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

IGI opened at $17.33 on Monday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGI. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

