Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $12.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Buying Back Shares Aggressively
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Kohl’s Makes Steady Inventory Improvements. Will Buyers Step In?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.