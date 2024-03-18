Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAI. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

