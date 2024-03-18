Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAI opened at $11.94 on Monday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 69.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 57.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $232,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.