Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PAI opened at $11.94 on Monday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Buying Back Shares Aggressively
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Kohl’s Makes Steady Inventory Improvements. Will Buyers Step In?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.