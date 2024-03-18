Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
