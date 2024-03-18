Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 279,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 135,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

