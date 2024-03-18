Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset Premier Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSE WEA opened at $10.55 on Monday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 80,588 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 86,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.