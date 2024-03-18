Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset Premier Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
NYSE WEA opened at $10.55 on Monday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
