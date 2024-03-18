Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Premier Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

WEA stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

