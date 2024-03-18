Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Premier Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance
WEA stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Buying Back Shares Aggressively
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Kohl’s Makes Steady Inventory Improvements. Will Buyers Step In?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.