Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for OUTFRONT Media in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

OUT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of OUT opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.86. OUTFRONT Media has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,027,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,744 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 527,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 272,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

