Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $5.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.57. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $23.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $21.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.86 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $235.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $1,375,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,052.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,285 shares of company stock worth $7,162,165. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

