Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NASDAQ HST opened at $20.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,861 shares of company stock valued at $750,071. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

