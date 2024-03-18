Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essential Utilities in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of WTRG opened at $36.00 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

