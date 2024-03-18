Zacks Research Comments on Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 5,147.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BHC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.83. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

