Zacks Research Comments on Universal Display Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Universal Display in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLED. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $159.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.55 and a 200-day moving average of $168.71. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $125.98 and a 52-week high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after buying an additional 1,144,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $101,088,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $29,631,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

