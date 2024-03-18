Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Telefónica in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Telefónica’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Telefónica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 26.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

