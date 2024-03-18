Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at $50.46 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ovintiv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

