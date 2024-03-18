Zacks Research Weighs in on LKQ Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for LKQ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

