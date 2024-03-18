Zacks Research Weighs in on Repligen Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

RGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.70.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $189.93 on Monday. Repligen has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 263.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.59 and its 200-day moving average is $170.59.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 32.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Repligen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

