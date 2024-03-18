Zacks Research Weighs in on Theravance Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $8.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.36. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.