1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 30,059 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $184,562.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $346,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $106,614.20.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 21.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

