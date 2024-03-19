3,334 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 193.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

