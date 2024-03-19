62 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,450.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,438.13 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,569.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,293.99.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

