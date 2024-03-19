722 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Timken by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,234 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Timken by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 346,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Timken stock opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

