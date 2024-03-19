ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACIW. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACIW opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

