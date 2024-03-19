Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider Eddie Johnson Buys 27,051 Shares of Stock

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) insider Eddie Johnson bought 27,051 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £51,937.92 ($66,120.84).
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Price Performance
AMS opened at GBX 187.20 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 208.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £406.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2,674.29, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165.60 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 261 ($3.32). The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.
About Advanced Medical Solutions Group
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.
