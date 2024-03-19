AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,767 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of AGCO worth $31,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AGCO alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $115.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $140.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. AGCO’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.