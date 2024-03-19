Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.96.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.8 %

ABNB stock opened at $161.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.18. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $168.19. The company has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,181,869 shares of company stock worth $168,899,641. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

