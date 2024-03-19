Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.85. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 65,217 shares changing hands.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Specifically, CEO John E. Kao purchased 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,119.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao bought 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,334.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,710 shares of company stock worth $206,832. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.