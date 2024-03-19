Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.70 and a 52-week high of $180.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

