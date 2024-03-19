Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 134.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

