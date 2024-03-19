Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Reduced by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 198,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,226,000 after buying an additional 93,305 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,975,000. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 22,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $180.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

