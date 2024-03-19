Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $180.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

