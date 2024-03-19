Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.4% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com stock opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $180.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

