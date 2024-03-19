American Century Companies Inc. Buys 101,459 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,459 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.76% of SkyWest worth $30,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,955,000 after acquiring an additional 71,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,413,000 after acquiring an additional 251,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,386,000 after acquiring an additional 64,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,472,000 after acquiring an additional 306,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In related news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

