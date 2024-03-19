American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,785 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Williams-Sonoma worth $30,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.06.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.6 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $285.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.92. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $292.40.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

