American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Director John C. Inglis Purchases 659 Shares of Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American International Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,388,000 after acquiring an additional 342,237 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in American International Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,111,000 after acquiring an additional 639,079 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,523,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in American International Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 148,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

