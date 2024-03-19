Analyzing Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) & OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD)

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneMedNet and Auxly Cannabis Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet $1.83 million 12.81 $340,000.00 ($0.19) -3.83 Auxly Cannabis Group $72.67 million 0.18 -$100.22 million ($0.01) -1.32

Analyst Ratings

OneMedNet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Auxly Cannabis Group. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auxly Cannabis Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OneMedNet and Auxly Cannabis Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% Auxly Cannabis Group -6.36% -7.51% -1.94%

Summary

OneMedNet beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

