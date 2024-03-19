Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $4,102,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 89.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.06.

NYSE:WSM opened at $285.42 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $292.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.92. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

