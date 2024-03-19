Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

