Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CME Group Price Performance
CME Group stock opened at $218.89 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.35. The company has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.49.
CME Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.30.
CME Group Profile
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.
