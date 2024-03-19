Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 436,997 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $291.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $294.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.