Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $47,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.