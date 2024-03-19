Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $49,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $860.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $849.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $796.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.44.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

