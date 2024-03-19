Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $80,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 39.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $529.81 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

