Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,737,000 after purchasing an additional 232,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $195.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.19 and a fifty-two week high of $208.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.