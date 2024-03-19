Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes $56,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chemours by 39.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 117.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.97.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -48.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

