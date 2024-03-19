Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.25.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $1,000.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $730.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.19 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

