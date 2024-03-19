Apella Capital LLC Sells 312 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

AMZN opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.80 and its 200 day moving average is $149.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

