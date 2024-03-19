Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.15 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.21. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

