Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.
In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.15 and a 52 week high of $199.62.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
